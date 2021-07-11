Longtime Briar Cliff professors retire

SIOUX CITY -- Four longtime Briar Cliff University professors announced their retirement this year.

Each of them joined Briar Cliff decades ago, when it was still called Briar Cliff College.

Tom Kleen, Richard Steinbach, Judy Thompson and Paul Weber were the longest tenured faculty members, each serving more than 40 years, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.

Kleen, a computer science professor, was at Briar Cliff when there was only one computer on campus. Thompson, a business professor, remembers signing up for training for the original spreadsheet program in the first computer lab with a few Apple IIs.

Steinbach, a music professor, described Briar Cliff as his home -- supporting him in his teaching and professional endeavors -- for the past 41 years.

Weber, a chemistry professor, said in a statement that the most notable change has been the university’s increase in student diversity over the years, especially international students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0