SIOUX CITY -- Nic Madsen, commercial associate and director of property management at NAI United, has received the MiCP designation (Masters in Commercial Property).
Madsen received this designation by attending NAI Global University at NAI Global’s Annual Convention, which was recently held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and attended by over 600 NAI Global professionals from 22 countries and 45 U.S. states with representation from 124 NAI Offices.
NAI Global offers four NAI Universities each year to allow its brokers to attend the Lipsey School of Real Estate.
Madsen was born and raised in Le Mars, Iowa, and is a recent honor graduate from Morningside College.
His commercial real estate career started in 2018 as an intern at NAI United. In April 2019, Madsen was hired on full time as the Director of Property Management and Commercial Associate.