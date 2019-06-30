SIOUX CITY -- The Mary Elizabeth Child Care Center, 815 Court St., has announced new board members and officers for 2019.
Board members include: President John Nash, J&L Staffing and Big Frig; Secretary Teresa McElroy, Western Iowa Tech; Treasurer Jessie Foster, Security National Bank; and Jane Heider, Mary Elizabeth Child Care & Preschool Center Director.
Other members of the 2019 Board include Ryan Bolinger, W.A. Klinger LLC; Jill Chalstrom, Northwest AEA; Nichole Zoeller, Sioux City Community Schools; Evan Palsma, L&L Builders; and Imelda Garcia, Sioux City Community Schools.