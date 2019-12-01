McAlpine, Hruska named AEP desginees

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Mike McAlpine, the wealth management group president of Peoples Bank in Sioux Center, and Karrie R. Hruska, a partner at Moore, Heffernan, Moeller, & Meis, L.L.P., have received the Accredited Estate Planner designation from the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils.

McAlpine joined Peoples Bank in 1999, and has been working with clients with trust and estate administration services for more than 30 years.

Hruska practices primarily in estate planning and probate. She is admitted in the state courts of Iowa and South Dakota, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, and the United States Court of Federal Claims.

The Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designation is a graduate level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning, obtained in addition to already recognized professional credentials within the various disciplines of estate planning.

