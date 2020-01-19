Menin installed as Potentate at Abu Bekr Shrine

SIOUX CITY -- The Abu Bekr Shrine Temple held its annual installation of officers Jan. 8 at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illustrious Sir Sheldon J. Menin was named Potentate for 2020. Elected Divan officers for 2020 include Wayne E. Rieckmann, Chief Rabban; Michael L. Pickett, Assistant Rabban; Larry W. Davis, High Priest & Prophet; Richard D. Porter, Oriental Guide; Kent W. Kolbe, treasurer; and Alan L. Fagan, recorder.

Menin lives in Sergeant Bluff and is a 25-year member of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and the Abu Bekr Foot Patrol.

Appointed Divan officers include Colin J. Ross, First Ceremonial Master; Gary D. Janssen, Second Ceremonial Master; Jeff B. Zook, Director; Dwight L. Dirks, Marshal; Jeremy G. Robinson, Captain of the Guard; Patrick H. Jensen, Outer Guard; and Mark D. Schopke, Chaplain.

This year's events include the 70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus, April 1-5 at the Tyson Events Center; the Imperial Session in Kansas City, July 4-9; the Midwest Shrine Association Summer Session in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Aug. 12-15; and the Central States Shrine Association Summer Session in Springfield, Missouri, Sept. 2-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0