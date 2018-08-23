Miller elected to ethanol board
MINNEAPOLIS — The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announced the re-election of several board members and the election of two new representatives to the organization’s board of directors during its annual meeting prior to ACE’s 31st annual conference in Minneapolis.
A Siouxland woman, Pam Miller, was elected as a new member to serve a three-year term on the board of directors. Miller represents Siouxland Ethanol.
Goodman completes field sobriety course
ALPHARETTA, Georgia — Bryan Goodman, of Goodman Law Firm LLC of Sioux City, attended the 24-hour “DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing” course on July 10-12 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
The training covered the newly released 2018 course curriculum and updates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and is the same training course offered to law enforcement officers across the country.
Goodman has previously attended the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing courses in 2013 and 2015, and has also completed the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor course, all taught by Anthony Palacios, a former instructor at the Georgia Police Academy and nationally recognized expert witness in field sobriety testing and impaired driving cases.
Girls of ‘68 installs officers
SIOUX CITY — The Girls of ‘68 had their installation of officers for the 2018-2019 year on Aug. 15.
Officers include Sylvia Full, president; Jackie Warnstadt, vice president; Bonnie Junge, recording secretary; Gloria Klein, treasurer; Dorothy Myers, corresponding secretary; and Elizabeth Blacknik, financial secretary.
Essay contest winners were also announced: Kaleb LaFavor, Holy Cross School, and Jaden Brower, Leeds Elementary. Both students are fourth graders.