Miller named interim executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Pam Miller has been named the interim executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska (RFN).

Miller was one of the original founders of Siouxland Ethanol, a 90-million-gallon dry mill ethanol plant in Jackson, Nebraska that opened in 2007. She first became involved in the ethanol industry in 2004, when she was a Dakota County Commissioner; she was involved in the creation of the Dakota County Economic Development Committee, which sought out economic development projects for the county.

She also created Leadership Dakota County in 2004 and continues to serve as coordinator for this program, which has produced over 300 leaders in the county, according to a press release. She served as dean of the College Center for Northeast Community College and Wayne State College from 2005-2016. Prior to that, Miller was a college professor in business.

Miller has served continuously on the board of directors for Siouxland Ethanol since inception and most recently served as chair of the board for a number of years. She is known as a vocal advocate for the ethanol industry and a past board member of the Renewable Fuels Association, American Coalition for Ethanol, and Renewable Fuels Nebraska. She currently serves on the boards of MercyOne Health Foundation-Sioux City and Siouxland Freedom Park.

Miller assumed the role created from the departure of Troy Bredenkamp who served as RFN executive director since October 2017. Troy resigned his position in January and will lead communication and advocacy efforts for the Renewable Fuels Association located in Washington D.C.

