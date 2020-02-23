Miller to receive Bob Steffen Pioneer Award

LYONS, Neb. -- The Center for Rural Affairs has chosen Hank Miller, head of the math and science division at Nebraska Indian Community College, to receive the 2019 Bob Steffen Pioneer Award.

He will be recognized at an awards ceremony March 13, in York, Nebraska.

The Bob Steffen Pioneer Award is bestowed by the Center for Rural Affairs each year to a person who works with the Center to make extraordinary contributions in building community engagement within their own communities, according to a press release.

Miller has provided assistance and guidance for developing family garden training in Santee, Nebraska. He helped make garden space at the Nebraska Indian Community College campus available for the Center’s demonstration garden and for community members.

