SIOUX CITY — Chrystal Mollet has been named a wealth management adviser with Security National Bank.
The appointment follows her obtainment of the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) professional certification. She will continue to serve customers at Security National’s office in Dakota Dunes.
To achieve the certification, Mollet completed a curriculum and exam as set forth by the Institute of Certified Bankers, covering fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law, investment management and ethics.
She will also maintain certain ethical and professional development standards to maintain her certification.
Mollet, who also serves as president of the Siouxland Estate Planning Council, has been a Personal Trust Advisor with Security National Wealth Management since 2015.