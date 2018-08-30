SIOUX CITY -- Rich Crow, assistant professor of agronomy at Morningside College, received a national award recently from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA).
The NACTA Educator Award recognizes individuals whose efforts represent the very best in agricultural higher education. Crow received the award at the organization’s annual conference.
Crow has taught at Morningside College since 2014. Recently, Crow has been working with drone education to assist area high school and college students in obtaining their commercial drone pilot license.