Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SIOUX CITY -- Rich Crow, assistant professor of agronomy at Morningside College, received a national award recently from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA).

Rich Crow

Crow

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The NACTA Educator Award recognizes individuals whose efforts represent the very best in agricultural higher education. Crow received the award at the organization’s annual conference.

Crow has taught at Morningside College since 2014. Recently, Crow has been working with drone education to assist area high school and college students in obtaining their commercial drone pilot license.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments