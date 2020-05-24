Morningside alum to donate part of book sales to Sioux City college
Morningside alum to donate part of book sales to Sioux City college

SIOUX CITY -- Cleo Franklin, Morningside College alumnus and Hall of Fame inductee and founder, president, and CEO of Franklin Strategic Solutions, will release a book of leadership lessons titled “Coffee with Cleo.”

Franklin, who also serves on Morningside's board of directors, is donating 10% of the profits from the sales of “Coffee with Cleo” to the Morningside College Franklin Leadership Foundation. He credits his time at the college with helping him prepare for his personal and professional journey.

“Coffee with Cleo” is a collection of 10 leadership lessons and personal stories of inspiration, self-reflection, and teaching moments from Franklin’s 32 years as an executive with iconic global brands John Deere, Case-New Holland, and Mahindra. Franklin describes the book as a modern-day “Aesop’s Fables.” It offers lessons for anyone looking for strategies and tips on improving their lives and livelihoods through the lens of Franklin’s personal and global executive business journey.

