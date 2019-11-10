Morningside College announces new hires

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has announced several new employees during fall 2019.

The new employees are Stacey Alex, assistant professor of Spanish; Caroline Black, area coordinator for Roadman Hall and student activities coordinator; Mary Black, graduate advisor in education; Elizabeth Bohlmann, admissions counselor; Cassie Chilton, admissions counselor; Carly Hanson, associate vice president for marketing and communication; Kathy Knitig, associate professor of graduate nursing; Michael McLaughlin, head tennis coach; Kati Meyer, assistant professor of music and music theory coordinator; and Shelby Prindaville, department chair and associate professor of art.

Stacey Alex teaches Spanish Language and Culture, Spanish for the Professions, and Latino Communities in the U.S.

Caroline Black supervises students living in Roadman Hall and works with the Morningside Activities Council to bring activities and events to campus.

Mary Black worked at West Monona Community Schools for 36 years as a first-grade teacher, middle school and high school counselor, and elementary principal before retiring in 2018.