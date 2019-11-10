Morningside College announces new hires

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has announced several new employees during fall 2019.
The new employees are Stacey Alex, assistant professor of Spanish; Caroline Black, area coordinator for Roadman Hall and student activities coordinator; Mary Black, graduate advisor in education; Elizabeth Bohlmann, admissions counselor; Cassie Chilton, admissions counselor; Carly Hanson, associate vice president for marketing and communication; Kathy Knitig, associate professor of graduate nursing; Michael McLaughlin, head tennis coach; Kati Meyer, assistant professor of music and music theory coordinator; and Shelby Prindaville, department chair and associate professor of art.
Stacey Alex teaches Spanish Language and Culture, Spanish for the Professions, and Latino Communities in the U.S.
Caroline Black supervises students living in Roadman Hall and works with the Morningside Activities Council to bring activities and events to campus.
Mary Black worked at West Monona Community Schools for 36 years as a first-grade teacher, middle school and high school counselor, and elementary principal before retiring in 2018.
Sioux City native Elizabeth Bohlmann works with students from schools in Nebraska and Kansas as a member of the Morningside admissions team.
Cassie Chilton recruits students in northeast Nebraska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.
Carly Hanson, another Sioux City native, assists with media relations, digital and social media, and serves as the primary writer and editor for major college publications.
Kathy Knitig is an associate professor of graduate nursing in Morningside’s Nylen School of Nursing.
Michael McLaughlin served as an assistant coach at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama, before coming to Morningside.
Kati Meyer has held teaching positions at Northwestern University, the University of Iowa, Briar Cliff University and San Jacinto College.
Shelby Prindaville serves as the head of the visual arts department, associate professor of art, and director of the Helen Levitt Art Gallery.