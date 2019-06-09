SIOUX CITY – Christina Triezenberg, assistant professor of English at Morningside College, recently presented a paper and organized panels at the annual Midwest Modern Language Association conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Triezenberg presented her paper "The World Has Shuttered Slowly Closed: Unpacking the Psychology of Hoarding in E.L. Doctorow's ‘Homer and Langley’" as part of a special section on “Hoarding as a Mode of Resistance.”
She also organized three panels as chair of the “Multicultural Literature in the Classroom” section of the conference, which focuses on strategies for teaching texts that explore the experience of marginalized populations in the United States in the postsecondary classroom.
Triezenberg joined the Morningside College faculty in the fall of 2016.