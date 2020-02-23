Morningside faculty, program receive William C. Yockey awards

SIOUX CITY -- Two Morningside College faculty members, Jessica LaPaglia and Anni Moore, and one academic program, the applied agriculture and food studies program, received the 2019 Dr. William C. Yockey Assessment Awards.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The awards annually recognize outstanding efforts to improve student learning at Morningside, according to a press release.

LaPaglia, an associate professor of psychology, was recognized for her improvements to the general psychology course. LaPaglia also teaches courses in learning and memory, research methods, and biopsychology.

Moore, an associate professor of biology, was recognized for her use of formative assessments to improve lab competencies for students in the microbiology course. In addition to microbiology, Moore also teaches courses on immunology.

The Regina Roth agricultural and food studies program received the Yockey Programmatic Assessment Award. Faculty in the program made improvements to their assessment rubric, learning outcomes and enhanced student learning experience with their work.

A $2,500 cash prize is included with each award. The family of the late Dr. William C. Yockey, a 1949 Morningside graduate and chemistry professor at the college for over 30 years, established the awards in his name.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0