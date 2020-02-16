Morningside faculty receive Sharon Walker Faculty Excellence Awards

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College presented its 2019 Sharon Walker Faculty Excellence Awards to Shannon Claxton, assistant professor of psychology; Greg Guelcher, professor of history; and Leslie Werden, professor of English.

Claxton joined the Morningside faculty in 2015. She teaches courses in social psychology, personality, and research methods.

Guelcher came to Morningside in 1996. He teaches courses in Asian history, 20th century world history, Middle Eastern history, and disciplinary writing.

Werden has been part of the Morningside faculty since 2006. She teaches first-year writing courses, public speaking, and persuasive writing.

The recipients, selected from a field of applicants by a panel of three outside evaluators, will each receive a $10,000 honorarium and $2,000 to use for faculty development. Morningside alumni Jim and Sharon Walker established the Sharon Walker Faculty Excellence Awards in 2003.

