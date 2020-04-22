Morningside nursing professor wins Commission on Nurse Certification contest
SIOUX CITY -- Dianna Sorenson, professor of nursing and coordinator for the Master of Science in Nursing: Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) track at Morningside College, was selected as the faculty winner for the Commission on Nurse Certification’s 2020 “I Have the CNL Power!” contest.

Dianna Sorenson

Sorenson

The “I Have the CNL Power!” contest is an initiative by the Commission on Nurse Certification, an autonomous arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, that celebrates the importance of clinical nurse leaders in the healthcare system, according to a press release from the college. 

Sorenson’s submission discussed the importance of clinical nurse leader educators who transform advanced nursing education for nurses working towards their CNL.

