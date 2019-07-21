SIOUX CITY -- Valerie Hennings, associate professor of political science at Morningside College, had a chapter published in the two-volume set “Women in the American Political System: An Encyclopedia of Women as Voters, Candidates, and Office Holders.”
The books include analysis of how women have shaped U.S. politics in various ways, including their roles as voters and officeholders and their participation in social movements and elections. It includes historical and contemporary primary documents that demonstrate the changing influence of women in politics.
Hennings wrote the chapter titled "Women as Voters," which examines how women as members of the U.S. electorate influence the composition and perceptions of politics. It also provides a gendered analysis of voter registration and turnout, as well as party identification and policy preferences.
Hennings is the director of the Col. Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside, a nonpartisan center for activities relating to citizenship and civic awareness.