SIOUX CITY -- Amanda Haverhals, assistant professor of nursing education at Morningside College, recently evaluated online simulations of clinical nursing experiences for Elsevier Publishing Company.
Haverhals evaluated two modules of the interactive online simulation learning system to ensure that the simulation was clinically accurate and was in line with current practice standards.
Elsevier’s simulation learning system was developed in order to enhance a student’s clinical decision-making skills, reinforce classroom knowledge, and bridge the gap between lectures and clinical experiences.
Haverhals joined the faculty at Morningside College in 2015. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Morningside College and a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.