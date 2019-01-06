SIOUX CITY -- Elizabeth Coody, assistant professor of religious studies at Morningside College, recently gave presentations on religion, superheroes and comics at the Center for the Study of Religious Freedom at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
During her first presentation, “Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Mary Magdalene: Origin Stories that Shape Women’s Power,” Coody explained how the origin of each of these women as a “monster” or hero offers an example of how perceptions about where women come from can limit their perceived power.
In her second presentation, “Imagining the Scandal of the Cross through Comics and Graphic Novels,” Coody looked at how comics present the cross in a way that increases the power of biblical texts for present-day readers.
Coody joined the faculty at Morningside College this fall.