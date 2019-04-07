SIOUX CITY -- Brandon Boesch, assistant professor of philosophy at Morningside College, recently had three papers published in academic journals.
In his paper "Skill Transmittance in Science Education: Studying the Skills of Scientific Expertise,"which appeared in Science & Education, he explores how science educators develop skills in their students.
In his paper "Representing in the Student Laboratory," which appeared in Transversal, he argues that laboratory experiments conducted by undergraduate students often involve representing the world.
In his paper "Resolving and Understanding Differences between Agent-Based Accounts of Scientific Representation,” which appeared in the Journal for General Philosophy of Science, Boesch argues that all agent-based accounts of scientific representation are compatible with one another because they all argue that scientific representation depends on the actions done by the scientists.
Boesch joined the faculty at Morningside College in the fall of 2018. He specializes in the philosophy of science and applied ethics, such as bioethics, environmental ethics and the ethics of philanthropy. He has a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of South Carolina.