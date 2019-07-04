{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Heather Reid, a professor of philosophy at Morningside College, received a Fulbright Scholar Award for Teaching and Research in Naples, Italy, from December until May.

Heather Reid

Reid

Reid was hosted by the University of Naples Federico II. Founded in 1244, it is the oldest public university in continuous operation. Her award was sponsored by Con il Sud, a foundation that promotes development in Southern Italy. 

She studied the phenomenon of female athletes in Olympic-style games in Naples during the Imperial period.

Reid, a member of the Morningside faculty since 1996, is a specialist in ancient philosophy and the philosophy of sport.

