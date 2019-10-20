SIOUX CITY -- Kurt Spearing, an associate professor of anatomy at Morningside College, and Riley Custer, a senior biology and studio art major, presented at the Geological Society of America’s annual meeting Sept. 22–25 in Phoenix, Ariz.
You have free articles remaining.
Spearing and Custer presented two posters: "Examination of the paleobiology of a relatively complete specimen of Mesocyon" and "Examination of claw retraction in a relatively complete specimen of Mesocyon." Their presentations explored aspects of paleobiology in an extinct genus of dog called Mesocyon that lived approximately 30 million years ago.
Custer and Spearing began their research in 2018 as part of Morningside’s Summer Undergraduate Research Program, a funded scholar’s program that provides students and faculty with research and presentation opportunities during summer sessions.