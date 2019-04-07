SIOUX CITY -- Two Morningside College professors recently gave presentations on active learning, a teaching style where students are more engaged in the learning process, at the Magna Teaching with Technology Conference in St. Louis.
Susie Lubbers, associate professor of education and the college’s teaching and learning coordinator, gave a presentation on how to use technology to encourage active learning.
Kim Christopherson, associate professor and educational technologist, gave a presentation on best practices and technology tools for creating a flipped classroom, where more of the actual instruction occurs outside of class so teachers can use class time with students for more active learning.
Lubbers taught at Sioux City East High School for 14 years before coming to Morningside College in 2006. She received a Walker Faculty Excellence Award from Morningside in 2015. She has a doctorate from Drake University in Des Moines.
Christopherson has been on the faculty at Morningside College since 2007. She has received two Walker Faculty Excellence Awards from Morningside, one in 2010 and the other in 2013. She has a doctorate from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.