SIOUX CITY -- Two Morningside College professors recently gave presentations at the Marketing Management Association educators’ conference in Kansas City.
The purpose of the conference was to promote best practices in marketing education.
Marilyn Eastman and Pam Mickelson presented their paper “Becoming a Business Professional: Embedding Experiential Learning Opportunities to Improve Connections, Confidence and College Success.”
Eastman also gave a panel presentation on “Fostering Student Creativity in Marketing Education,” and Mickelson gave a panel presentation on “Interdisciplinary Approaches to Marketing Education” and was a judge for the AxcessCapon Teaching Innovation Competition.
Eastman is an associate professor of marketing at Morningside College. Mickelson recently retired from her position as professor and chair of the business department at Morningside.