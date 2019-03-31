Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Gail Ament, professor of Spanish at Morningside College, recently traveled to Chicago to evaluate applications for Fulbright Program awards from the U.S. government.

Ament participated in a Fulbright National Screening Committee that reviewed applications for English Teaching Assistantships to Spain and Portugal.

Ament was a Fulbright Scholar to Guatemala from 1995 to 1996 and joined the faculty at Morningside College in 1998. She has a master’s degree from the University of Montana and a doctorate from the University of Washington.

