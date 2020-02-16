Morningside staffers presented with Thompson Staff Excellence Awards

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College presented the 2019 Thompson Staff Excellence Awards to Lauretta Shaver, copy center and mailroom technician; Betsy Chilton, assistant director of admissions; Alex Watters, career development specialist; Sheri Hineman, director of residence life; and Kim Sangwin, director of web development and digital strategy.

Jackie Barber, the dean of nursing for the Nylen School of Nursing at Morningside, was named the employee of the year.

Award recipients each receive a $4,000 bonus and the employee of the year receives $5,000. Recipients are selected annually based on their demonstration of outstanding dedication, service, and commitment to Morningside and its students.

The Thompson Staff Awards are funded by an endowment established in memory of Thomas S. Thompson, who served as president of Morningside College from 1969 to 1978.

