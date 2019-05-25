SIOUX CITY -- Gabrielle Roe of Sioux City, a senior public accounting major at Morningside College, has received a $2,500 scholarship from the Iowa CPA Education Foundation.
Roe received a scholarship plaque and was recognized at the Iowa Society of CPAs (ISCPA) leadership conference and annual meeting held recently in Altoona, Iowa, according to a press release from Morningside.
The Iowa CPA Education Foundation makes the scholarship available to Iowa college accounting students who commit to take the CPA exam in Iowa. The Iowa CPA Education Foundation Advisory Committee selects scholarship recipients.