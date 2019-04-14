SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College students recently attended the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society regional conference at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and won half of the Best Paper in Category awards.
Allison Agee of South Sioux City won Best Paper in Regional History for her paper “Training at Fort Des Moines: Catalyst of Racial Change.” Brody Egger of Urbandale, Iowa, won Best Paper in Military History for his paper “McNamara’s Billion-Dollar Blunder.” And Madison Pierson of Lake Crystal, Minnesota, won Best Paper in Art History for her paper “Art as Social Commentary: Norman Rockwell Illustrates the Civil Rights Movement.”
Also at the conference, Morningside student Kristen Brown of Denison, Iowa, presented a paper on “The Babel Proclamation of 1918: The Perils of Forced Assimilation,” and student Robert Trewin of Emmetsburg, Iowa, presented the paper “Wiping Away the Blood of a Martyr: The Assassination of Rev. Haddock.”
In addition, Morningside students Katlyn Kneifl of Sheldon, Iowa; Aaron Montanez of Santa Ana, California; and Morgan Polenske of Randolph, Nebraska, served as commentators on papers presented by students from other institutions.
Greg Guelcher, professor of history at Morningside College and Phi Alpha Theta chapter adviser, attended the conference with the eight students, served on the program committee, and moderated a panel on “Imperialism and Nationalism.”