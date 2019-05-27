SIOUX CITY -- Eighteen Morningside College students have been selected for paid summer internships with several Sioux City and Chicago area nonprofit agencies as part of the Tyson Foods Summer Community Internship Program.
The Tyson Foods Summer Community Internship Program provides full-time college students an eight-week paid summer internship to assist community organizations and gain experience with diverse social issues.
Tyson Foods is underwriting the program in the Chicago area and in Sioux City, Storm Lake and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Campus Compact affiliates in Iowa and Illinois are overseeing and administering the program, according to a news release from the college.
The following is a list of the nonprofit organizations that received grants and selected Morningside College students for the internships:
Boys Town: Caitlin Makovicka, a junior social and behavioral science and general business double major from Ceresco, Nebraska.
Buy Fresh Buy Local-Siouxland Inc. (Farmers Market): Makaelyn Glienke, a senior advertising and photography double major from Cherokee, Iowa.
Camp High Hopes: Michal Widjaja, a senior counseling psychology major from Sergeant Bluff.
Food Bank of Siouxland: Rae Clinkenbeard, a senior arts administration and photography double major from Denison, Iowa.
Girls Inc. of Sioux City: Morgan Nehring, a sophomore developmental psychology and counseling psychology double major from Humboldt, Iowa.
Haven House Family Service Center (South Sioux City): Melanie Enloe, a senior counseling psychology major from Ottumwa, Iowa.
Mary Treglia Community House: Elizabeth Kruchten, a senior business administration major from Minneapolis; Abigail Maldonado Salguero, a senior English education major from South Sioux City.
Mid-Step Services: Tanya Burow, a senior arts administration major from Battle Creek, Iowa.
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA: Anna Uehling, a junior graphic design and advertising double major from Nicollet, Minnesota.
Ronald McDonald House: Abby Fitzgerald, a senior social & behavioral science and developmental psychology major from Fairmont, Minnesota.
Sioux City College Access Network: Grant Alberts, a junior computer science and animation & video game development double major from Axtell, Nebraska; Jesus Sanz Garcia, a senior business administration major from Burgos, Spain.
Sioux City Human Rights Commission: Tani Russell, a senior religious studies and art studio double major from Sioux City.
Siouxland Mental Health Center: Erin Georgesen, an incoming freshman from Sioux City.
Third Judicial District Juvenile Court Services: Juan David Sanchez, a senior general psychology and business administration major from Bogota, Colombia.
Just Roots Chicago: Sofia Marrufo, a senior biology and Spanish double major from Barquisimeto, Venezuela.
Chicago World Relief: Kailyn Robert, a senior political science and international affairs double major from Osage City, Kansas.