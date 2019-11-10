Moville cattle producer gets Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig last week presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to cattle producer Eric Nelson and family in an event at the Moville Community Center.

Eric Nelson farms with his wife, Carol, and children Mark, Matt, John, Paul and Sarah. The family has a cow-calf operation and feeds out cattle. The Nelsons have practiced continuous no-till since 1993, according to a press release.

The Nelsons operate according to Beef Quality Assurance guidelines. They are also stewards of the land, using soil testing to determine nutrient needs, and use this information to plan the timing and location of manure field applications.

Each member of the Nelson family is active in community organizations. Eric has served as the Woodbury County Farm Bureau president for the last three years, is an 11-year member of the Woodbury Central School Board and is currently vice president of Siouxland Ag in the Classroom.

Carol is a member of the Woodbury County Extension Council and board member of Moville Area Community Development Inc.