MRHD elects board members
MRHD elects board members

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) elected five members to serve on the executive committee and welcomed two new board members at its January meeting at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Stacy Harmelink

Harmelink
Shelby Pierce

Pierce
Bob DeSmidt

DeSmidt
Larry Obermeyer

Obermeyer
Steve Huisenga

Huisenga

Elected to serve in 2020 were: President, Stacy Harmelink, CEO of Midlands Clinic, P.C.; Vice President, Shelby Pierce, Pecaut and Company; Treasurer, Bob DeSmidt, retired CFO Klinger Companies, Inc.; Secretary, Larry Obermeyer, Briar Cliff University director of research development and special projects; and At-Large, Steve Huisenga, vice president of sales, American/Jolly Time Popcorn.

Linda Krei

Krei
Sarah Kleber

Kleber

MRHD also welcomed two new board members: Linda Krei, a certified executive/leadership/business coach with ActionCOACH XL Edge who also serves as current board chairperson for UnityPoint St. Luke's College, and Sarah Kleber, an active community volunteer and a practicing attorney and partner in the Heidman Law Firm.

