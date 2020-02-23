MRHD elects board members

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) elected five members to serve on the executive committee and welcomed two new board members at its January meeting at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elected to serve in 2020 were: President, Stacy Harmelink, CEO of Midlands Clinic, P.C.; Vice President, Shelby Pierce, Pecaut and Company; Treasurer, Bob DeSmidt, retired CFO Klinger Companies, Inc.; Secretary, Larry Obermeyer, Briar Cliff University director of research development and special projects; and At-Large, Steve Huisenga, vice president of sales, American/Jolly Time Popcorn.

MRHD also welcomed two new board members: Linda Krei, a certified executive/leadership/business coach with ActionCOACH XL Edge who also serves as current board chairperson for UnityPoint St. Luke's College, and Sarah Kleber, an active community volunteer and a practicing attorney and partner in the Heidman Law Firm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0