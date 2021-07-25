Naig named to BVU board of trustees

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has been named to serve on the Buena Vista University Board of Trustees.

Naig, a Cylinder, Iowa, native, is a 2000 graduate of BVU. He became the ag secretary in 2018, and served as a deputy ag secretary for several years before that.

He joins two new members in service to the Board of Trustees: Dr. Hyun Kim, an MD who serves as chief of staff of the Mayo Health Systems in Fairmont, Minn.; and Julie Quirin, a 1987 BVU graduate who serves as chief operating officer for Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Mo.

Naig chose BVU as a student based in part on the positive experiences of his older siblings, Matt, a small business owner who graduated from BVU in 1997, and Melissa Naig-Lentz, a physical therapist who graduated from BVU in 1995. Being an hour or so away from home also allowed him the opportunity to return to Cylinder each spring and fall to help with planting and harvest, a practice he continues to this day.