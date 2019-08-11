NORFOLK, Neb. -- An instructor at Northeast Community College has been named one of the top community college faculty members in North America.
Michael Roeber is the recipient the 2019 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Western Region Faculty Member Award. He is one of five regional faculty members from two-year colleges to be recognized. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories. Geographically, it is the largest of ACCT’s five regions across North America.
Steve Anderson, chair of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, nominated Roeber for the Faculty Member award. He said Roeber is admired by both his students and colleagues.
Roeber oversaw the major task of hosting the 2018 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Livestock Judging Conference on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.
Roeber and the four other regional award recipients will contend for national level recognition with the 2019 William H. Meardy Faculty Award. The award will be presented during the 50th annual ACCT Leadership Congress in October in San Francisco.