SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Mortgage Association has announced three Northwest Bank mortgage professionals from Northwest Iowa were accepted into the IMA's 2018 President's Club and Winner's Circle.
During the recognition program, the club recognizes mortgage originators who meet an outstanding level of loan volume. Mortgage bankers must originate loans in the State of Iowa and their office location must be in Iowa.
Minimum loan origination eligibility is $15 million or 100 units of residential loan volume in 2018 for Winner’s Circle and $20 million or 130 units of residential loan volume in 2018 for President’s Club.
President’s Club honorees:
Angie Peterson, Spirit Lake, Iowa
Jason Warren, Spencer, Iowa
Winner's Circle honoree:
Mark Roos, Sioux City