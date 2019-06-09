ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dr. Angela Holt, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental studies and music education at Northwestern College, has been named the 2019 recipient of the college’s Faculty Excellence in Faith and Learning Award. She was honored during commencement exercises on May 11.
The award seeks to recognize individuals whose scholarly work persuasively connects knowledge gained from their academic discipline and mature biblical and theological understanding through publication, presentations or creative performance. Northwestern’s academic deans and vice president for academic affairs selected Holt as the recipient from among faculty nominated by their colleagues.
Holt joined Northwestern’s faculty in 2017. She is active nationally as a guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator. She also serves as the assistant conductor for the Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra and as the conductor for the Northwest Iowa Symphony Youth Orchestra.