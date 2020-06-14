Northwestern professors selected for fellowships

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Chris Nonhof, assistant professor of education and English, and John Vonder Bruegge, associate professor of biblical and theological studies, have been appointed by the Northwestern College Board of Trustees to endowed professorships.
The endowed chairs provide annual funds to support the recipients’ scholarly work, which can be used for research, the purchase of equipment or materials, travel to pursue research, or assistance to student researchers. Criteria for the appointments include a distinguished record as an outstanding teacher; recognition for scholarly and leadership contributions to their discipline; exemplary service to the department, Northwestern and the larger community; and a demonstrated commitment to the college’s mission.
Nonhof has been appointed to the James and Margaret Blekkink Endowed Education Professorship. A member of Northwestern’s faculty since 2015, he has given presentations at conventions of the Iowa Council of Teachers of English and the International Community of Christian Teacher Educators.
Vonder Bruegge has been appointed to the Marvin and Jerene DeWitt Endowed Biblical and Theological Studies Professorship. A member of the faculty since 2004, he won the Northwestern Teaching Excellence Award in 2009 and has served as co-director of the Honors Program for 11 years. He was recently appointed Northwestern’s dean of arts and humanities.
The endowed chair appointments are for a five-year period and made with recommendations from the Faculty Status Committee, vice president for academic affairs and president.
