ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Vonda Post of Sioux Center and Janette Reuter of Le Mars are the recipients of Northwestern College’s 2019 Inspirational Service Awards. Post was chosen as the faculty recipient, while Reuter received the staff award.
The awards recognize employees who go above and beyond in their performance, have demonstrated a selfless commitment to service and whose dedication to Christ is apparent in their daily work and interactions, according to a press release from the college.
Post, a Northwestern College graduate, joined her alma mater’s faculty 30 years ago and now serves as a professor of business and economics. In nominating her, colleagues noted that she teaches a full load of classes, advises approximately 60 students, and serves as co-chair of the business department.
Reuter serves as Northwestern’s comptroller; she joined the college’s staff in 1998. Despite constant interruptions for advice or counsel, she is always gracious and never makes others feel like they are infringing on her time or duties.