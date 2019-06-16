ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College Spanish instructor Rick Clark has been named the 2019 recipient of the Northwestern Teaching Excellence Award. He was honored during the college’s commencement ceremony on May 11.
The award is administered by a selection committee made up of members of the Student Government Association along with past award winners and a representative of the Faculty Development Committee. Thirty-nine Northwestern faculty were nominated for the award, with a total of 148 nominations received from students.
Clark, who joined Northwestern in 1997 and is retiring this spring, becomes the first three-time winner of the Teaching Excellence Award, having also received it in 2013 and 2007.
Growing up in Ecuador as the son of missionary parents, Clark regularly led study abroad courses there, as well as mission trips to that country, Mexico, Nicaragua and the Netherlands. He also served as an assistant men’s basketball coach, contributing to 14 teams that advanced to the NAIA Div. II national tournament, including the national champion squads of 2001 and 2003.