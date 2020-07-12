Northwestern to award Schuiteman honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree
Northwestern to award Schuiteman honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will award an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Arlene Schuiteman of Sioux Center, a missionary nurse who served more than 30 years in Africa, during graduation on July 18.

Arlene Schuiteman

Schuiteman

The commencement ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. in De Valois Stadium.

After eight years as an Iowa country school teacher, Schuiteman earned a nursing degree and served in South Sudan from 1955 until 1963, when she was expelled from the country at the start of a civil war.

Schuiteman returned to the U.S. and earned a bachelor’s degree in public health nursing from the University of Iowa.

She traveled next to Ethiopia, where she helped open a nursing school and taught wound care and other medical skills for more than a decade. She concluded her missionary service in Zambia in the 1970s and 1980s.

Over the years, she advanced from nurse to clinic leader, nurse educator and, eventually, a national medical leader in Zambia.

