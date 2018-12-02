DES MOINES -- The Iowa Association for Justice, the statewide association representing trial attorneys, recently held its annual convention. New officers and board members were installed and award winners were honored, including some from Northwest Iowa.
Two Northwest Iowa-based IAJ members were elected to positions on the board of governors from the various judicial election districts of the state. Election balloting took place during the run-up to the convention. Patrick J. Phipps of Moville was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 3B, and Jill Davis of Spencer was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 3A.
Also, Robert Tiefenthaler of Sioux City was elected to an at-large position on the board of governors, and Tim Bottaro of Sioux City will serve as an additional, or standing member of the board of governors by virtue of his standing as past president of IAJ (once removed).
The Honorable Mark W. Bennett of Sioux City received IAJ’s 2018 Judicial Achievement Award in recognition of his work as an outstanding jurist concerned with protecting the rights of litigants and his untiring efforts to promote the interests of justice and human rights.