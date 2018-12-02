SIOUX CITY -- Kane O’Hern has been recognized for his hard work and expertise in helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
This nationwide recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2019 Marketplace Circle of Champions highlights Kane O’Hern’s success in enrolling 20 or more consumers during this open enrollment period.
The Marketplace Circle of Champions program recognizes the hard work, expertise and service of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers. Agents and brokers who assist 20 or more consumers qualify for the Marketplace Circle of Champions.
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s open enrollment period, which runs Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling, can contact O’Hern Insurance at 712-233-6969.