WEST DES MOINES -- Douglas D. Rush of Onawa was honored for 40 years of dedication to funeral service during the 139th annual Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) Convention held May 14-16 at the Prairie Meadows Hotel & Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa.
Rush was one of eight funeral directors from around the state to receive recognition by peers and colleagues for 40 years of service to Iowa communities, according to an IFDA press release.
Rush’s career in funeral service started out as a joke in his sophomore year of high school in 1973. He states his guidance counselor made an appointment for him to meet a funeral director in Moville, Iowa. They seemed to like each other because Rush was offered a job right away. Rush graduated from University of Minnesota.
During his career, Rush has worked at McCullough Funeral Home in Moville, Welander Quist Funeral Home in Minneapolis, while in school, Jack & Becker Funeral Home in Sioux City for his apprenticeship, and Pearson Funeral Home in Onawa.