SIOUX CITY -- The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses and the Rehabilitation Nursing Certification Board have certified Christy Braunger, a nurse at Opportunities Unlimited, as a certified rehabilitative registered nurse (CRRN).
The board was first developed by the ARN in 1984 to develop, administer, and evaluate programs for certification in rehabilitation nursing.
Receiving such certification indicates a specialized level of nursing focused on caring for the patient undergoing physical rehabilitation and provides a higher level of nursing care to those patients with physical disabilities due to acute or chronic illness. In this case, Braunger will be working with individuals who have a brain injury, spinal cord injury, or other special needs.
Braunger had to meet several requirements in order to take the test to become certified and had to take a comprehensive exam.