SIOUX CITY -- Opportunities Unlimited announced that the 2018 Heart of the Mission winner is Aida Guzman.
The company uses the award to recognize employees who go above and beyond their typical job duties.
Guzman has been employed with OU for eight years, serving as a direct support professional in the residential rehabilitation program. This program supports persons served who have been affected by traumatic brain injury and other special needs.
She was presented with a crystal paperweight and a monetary award for her dedication and service.