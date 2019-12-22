Opportunities Unlimited recognizes employees

SIOUX CITY -- Opportunities Unlimited recognized team members who celebrated anniversaries during the organization's annual Holiday Party and Mission Meeting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more than 25 years, Opportunities Unlimited has supported persons affected by brain injury and other special needs.

The staff who were honored for their dedication and commitment to the organization are:

Kayla Hultquist , HCBS direct support professional - five years

, HCBS direct support professional - five years Annette Dotzler , nursing - five years

, nursing - five years Mary Holder , nursing - 10 years

, nursing - 10 years Trish McAllister , HCBS coordinator - 10 years

, HCBS coordinator - 10 years Jenn Barcus , therapy coordinator - 15 years

, therapy coordinator - 15 years Jennifer McCabe, president and CEO - 15 years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0