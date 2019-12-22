Opportunities Unlimited recognizes employees

SIOUX CITY -- Opportunities Unlimited recognized team members who celebrated anniversaries during the organization's annual Holiday Party and Mission Meeting.
For more than 25 years, Opportunities Unlimited has supported persons affected by brain injury and other special needs.
The staff who were honored for their dedication and commitment to the organization are:
- Kayla Hultquist, HCBS direct support professional - five years
- Annette Dotzler, nursing - five years
- Mary Holder, nursing - 10 years
- Trish McAllister, HCBS coordinator - 10 years
- Jenn Barcus, therapy coordinator - 15 years
- Jennifer McCabe, president and CEO - 15 years