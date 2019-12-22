Opportunities Unlimited recognizes Tremmel with 'Heart of Mission' honor

SIOUX CITY -- Opportunities Unlimited has recognized direct support professional Mona Tremmel with its "Heart of Mission" honor.

Tremmel has worked at Opportunities Unlimited for eight years, serving in the residential rehabilitation and Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) programs.

She was presented with a crystal paperweight and a monetary award.

The residential rehabilitation and HCBS programs support persons who have been affected by traumatic brain injury and other special needs.

Opportunities Unlimited provides residential rehabilitation services for individuals who have a brain injury, a spinal cord injury or other physical disability.

