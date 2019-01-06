SIOUX CITY -- Physical Therapy Specialists, PC, has announced the following physical therapists have achieved their Dry Needling Certification: Tim Saulsbury, MSPT, DPT; Mike Bartstadt, DPT, ATC, CWS; Meghan Nelson, DPT, CLT; and Grace Herbold, PT, DPT, have completed the Kinetacore training.
Kevin Poss, MPT, DPT, and Megan Snoozy, DPT, COMT, CSCS, have been utilizing their Dry Needling Certification from Myopain since 2016.
Dry needling is a therapeutic treatment procedure that involves multiple advances of a filament needle into the muscle in the area of the body which produces pain and typically contains a “trigger point.” It is found to be beneficial for muscular hematomas, muscle tears, compartment syndrome, “shin splints,” rotator cuff injuries, and “tennis/golfers elbow."
Dry needling is now available at both business locations of 915 Pierce St. in Sioux City, and 150 Tower Road, Suite 115, in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.