Reddy Toastmasters announces 2020-21 leadership team

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

The 2020-2021 officers are as follows:

-- VP of Education: Heidi Reinking , Director of Investor Relations at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Reddy Toastmasters meets each Thursday at noon at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Office, 101 Pierce St. Anyone looking to improve their communication skills or develop and grow leadership abilities is invited to attend a meeting.