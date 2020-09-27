Reddy Toastmasters announces 2020-21 leadership team

SIOUX CITY -- The Reddy Toastmasters club has announced this year's leadership team.
The 2020-2021 officers are as follows:
-- President: Katie Kruse, SAP Concur, Manager of Global Field Services
-- VP of Education: Heidi Reinking, Director of Investor Relations at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce
-- VP of PR: Chad Robinson, Thrivent Financial
-- VP of Membership: Stacie Anderson, Owner of Siouxland Magazine & Empowering Conversations
-- Secretary: Paula Parmelee, Foot & Ankle Associates of Siouxland Custom Orthotics
-- Treasurer: Krista Eberly, Security National Bank
-- Sergeant of Arms: Ted Hanson, Security National Bank
Reddy Toastmasters meets each Thursday at noon at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Office, 101 Pierce St. Anyone looking to improve their communication skills or develop and grow leadership abilities is invited to attend a meeting.
