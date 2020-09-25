Reddy Toastmasters announces 2020-21 leadership team

Telco Triad elects

SIOUX CITY — On Sept. 19, at Telco Triad Community Credit Union’s 75th annual meeting, members re-elected four members to their current board of directors.

Those members are Brad Bergstrom, Terry Blom, Fitzgerald Grant and John Gunia. They will serve on the board of directors until their next annual meeting in 2023.

Officers chosen were president Linda Kennedy, chairperson Robin Miller, vice chairperson Allan Brown and secretary Toi Sullivan.

Voted to serve on the Audit Committee were Blom, Gunia, Jonathan Smith and committee chairperson David Erickson.

Those voted to serve on the Credit Committee were Lonnie Bermel, Grant and committee chairperson Bergstrom.

An announcement to the membership clarified that the construction at the Northern Valley Crossing Development on Floyd Boulevard, set to begin early spring of 2021, will become the new Telco Triad main office. The current main office at 1420 Tri View Ave. is being considered to continue as a branch location.

