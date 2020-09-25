Reddy Toastmasters announces 2020-21 leadership team
SIOUX CITY — The Reddy Toastmasters club has announced this year’s leadership team.
The 2020-2021 officers are as follows:
President: Katie Kruse, SAP Concur, Manager of Global Field Services
VP of Education: Heidi Reinking, Director of Investor Relations at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce
VP of PR: Chad Robinson, Thrivent Financial
VP of Membership: Stacie Anderson, Owner of Siouxland Magazine & Empowering Conversations
Secretary: Paula Parmelee, Foot & Ankle Associates of Siouxland Custom Orthotics
Treasurer: Krista Eberly, Security National Bank
Sergeant of Arms: Ted Hanson
Reddy Toastmasters meets each Thursday at noon at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Office, 101 Pierce St. Anyone looking to improve their communication skills or develop and grow leadership abilities is invited to attend a meeting.
Telco Triad elects
SIOUX CITY — On Sept. 19, at Telco Triad Community Credit Union’s 75th annual meeting, members re-elected four members to their current board of directors.
Those members are Brad Bergstrom, Terry Blom, Fitzgerald Grant and John Gunia. They will serve on the board of directors until their next annual meeting in 2023.
Officers chosen were president Linda Kennedy, chairperson Robin Miller, vice chairperson Allan Brown and secretary Toi Sullivan.
Voted to serve on the Audit Committee were Blom, Gunia, Jonathan Smith and committee chairperson David Erickson.
Those voted to serve on the Credit Committee were Lonnie Bermel, Grant and committee chairperson Bergstrom.
An announcement to the membership clarified that the construction at the Northern Valley Crossing Development on Floyd Boulevard, set to begin early spring of 2021, will become the new Telco Triad main office. The current main office at 1420 Tri View Ave. is being considered to continue as a branch location.
