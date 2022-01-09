 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reel passes Iowa Professional Engineer Exam

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, L.L.C., a Sioux City-based design-build construction firm, recently announced month that project manager Megan Reel has recently passed the Iowa Professional Engineer Exam and is now a licensed engineer.

Megan Reel

Reel

Megan graduated in 2009 from Iowa State University. She is currently leading an expansion project for Papillion Foods in Omaha.

Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, L.L.C., has a long history of designing and constructing food processing facilities, ready-to-eat facilities, freezers, cold storage facilities, and distribution centers nationwide.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News