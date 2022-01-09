Reel passes Iowa Professional Engineer Exam

SIOUX CITY -- Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, L.L.C., a Sioux City-based design-build construction firm, recently announced month that project manager Megan Reel has recently passed the Iowa Professional Engineer Exam and is now a licensed engineer.

Megan graduated in 2009 from Iowa State University. She is currently leading an expansion project for Papillion Foods in Omaha.

Gleeson Constructors & Engineers, L.L.C., has a long history of designing and constructing food processing facilities, ready-to-eat facilities, freezers, cold storage facilities, and distribution centers nationwide.

